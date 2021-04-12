A new case of Covid-19 in Auckland has cast a cloud over New Zealand and Australia's travel bubble, just one week before it is due to begin.The new case, revealed yesterday, is a hotel worker at Auckland's Grand Millennium hotel...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: What new NZ case means for transtasman travel bubble
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cities, Countries And Economies Were Built With Derivatives From Oil, Not By Electricity – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Before world leaders move too fast to consummate their climate policies, they need to be cognizant of two “aha” moments: 1)..
You might like
More coverage
New Zealand opens travel bubble with Australia
PA - Press Association STUDIO
New Zealand has announced it will open a long-anticipated travel bubble with Australia on April 19.New Zealand prime minister..