Rashida Tlaib takes heat for 'no more policing' comment after Daunte Wright shooting
Published
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., faced intense criticism this week after calling for "no more policing" in the wake of Daunte Wright's death.Full Article
Published
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., faced intense criticism this week after calling for "no more policing" in the wake of Daunte Wright's death.Full Article
Michigan Congresswoman *Rashida Tlaib* called for "no more policing, incarceration, and militarization" following the killing of..