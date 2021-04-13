Rashida Tlaib takes heat for 'no more policing' comment after Daunte Wright shooting

Rashida Tlaib takes heat for 'no more policing' comment after Daunte Wright shooting

FOXNews.com

Published

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., faced intense criticism this week after calling for "no more policing" in the wake of Daunte Wright's death.

Full Article