Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28
If Biden accepts the invitation, it would mark the first time he has addressed Congress in person since becoming president.Full Article
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.“I am..
President Joe Biden may be delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress towards the end of April.