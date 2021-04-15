US Vice President to Visit Mexico, Guatemala
Kamala Harris says trips are part of her plan to use diplomatic efforts to slow migration to the US-Mexico borderFull Article
Vice President Kamala Harris said that she plans to visit Guatemala and Mexico, but not the southern border of the United States,..
President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern..
Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that she will travel to Guatemala and Mexico as part of her role in tackling the..