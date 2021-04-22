Australia and New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Ministers Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta will this afternoon face questions about New Zealand's involvement in Five Eyes. The pair will also be questioned about the Australian 501 deportee...Full Article
Foreign Affairs Ministers Nanaia Mahuta and Marise Payne face Five Eyes questions
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Foreign Ministers Nanaia Mahuta and Marise Payne all smiles ahead of likely tense bilateral talks
The heads of both transtasman foreign ministries are locked in a behind-closed-doors bilateral meeting this morning, where the pair..
New Zealand Herald
Mixed Sight: New Zealand, The Five Eyes And China – OpEd
The Five Eyes arrangement between the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand has always resembled a..
Eurasia Review