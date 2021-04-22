Sen. Murkowski, a Republican, broke from the GOP to confirm Biden's nominee for associate attorney general. Vanita Gupta, a liberal, was approved with 51-49 votes; Murkowski made the difference.Full Article
Senator Murkowski Votes With Democrats, Confirming Vanita Gupta
U.S. Senate confirms Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney-General
Hindu
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski broke away from her party colleagues to support 46-year-old Ms. Gupta, that gave the Democrats 51..