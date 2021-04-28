The Electoral Commission is now conducting a formal investigation into the funding of the prime minister's refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Full Article
Why and how is the PM being investigated over his Downing Street flat refurbishment?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Matt Hancock avoids answering questions related to Boris Johnson's flat
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Matt Hancock refuses to answer questions related to Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment and behaviour, during the Downing Street..
Downing Street flat refurbishment row: What's it all about?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Starmer accuses Johnson of ‘major sleaze’ at PMQs
ODN
Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of "major sleaze" in the Government during angry exchanges at Prime Minister's Questions...
Watchdog launches formal investigation into Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment
PA - Press Association STUDIO