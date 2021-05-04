Texas Democratic official resigns after calling Tim Scott an 'oreo'
Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor announced his resignation after calling South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott a racial slur in a Facebook postFull Article
Texas Democrat Gary O'Connor has come under fire after calling Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., an "Oreo," after he delivered his party's..