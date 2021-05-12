Labour MP Kelvin Davis has launched a stinging rebuke to the Māori Party, saying they don't "represent the views of Māoridom" after a co-leader was kicked out of the House in protest over "racist rhetoric". Act MP Nicole...Full Article
Māori Party ejection from Parliament sparks debate over 'racist rhetoric' in the House
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
