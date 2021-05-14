Rep. Doug Lamborn fights lawsuit claiming 'reckless' response to COVID-19 pandemic
Published
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., is fighting a lawsuit alleging the congressman had a “reckless” response to the COVID-19 pandemic in his office.Full Article
Published
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., is fighting a lawsuit alleging the congressman had a “reckless” response to the COVID-19 pandemic in his office.Full Article
A former staffer of Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn is suing him over his handling of COVID-19.