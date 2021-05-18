Rising cases of the Indian COVID variant could delay the easing of restrictions and force the government to impose local lockdowns, a minister has warned.Full Article
Local lockdowns and delay to next step of roadmap 'cannot be ruled out', minister warns
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Necropower And ‘Death As Political’ In Palestine – OpEd
“I lived as best I could, and then I died.
Be careful where you step: the grave is wide” -- (Epitaph for a Palestinian..
Eurasia Review