US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2020 tax returns. About 5.1 percent of the Bidens' incomes went to charity.Full Article
Joe Biden's Income Dropped Based on 2020 Tax Returns, 5.1% Donated to Charity
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Joe Biden releases his tax returns, restoring presidential tradition
New Zealand Herald
President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition on Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9 per..
More coverage
Biden Tax Returns: He Paid 25.9% Rate and Earned $607,336
President Joe Biden has said the wealthy should pay more in taxes - and 25.9% of his income went to the federal government in..
Newsmax