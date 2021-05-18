Joe Biden's Income Dropped Based on 2020 Tax Returns, 5.1% Donated to Charity

Joe Biden's Income Dropped Based on 2020 Tax Returns, 5.1% Donated to Charity

HNGN

Published

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2020 tax returns. About 5.1 percent of the Bidens' incomes went to charity.

Full Article