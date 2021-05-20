Rep. Taylor Greene Shreds Warning from Pelosi on Face Masks
Published
Freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shredded a warning letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her refusal to wear a mask on the House floor...Full Article
Published
Freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shredded a warning letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her refusal to wear a mask on the House floor...Full Article
The controversy on whether it is acceptable to require masks or alternatively to require proof of COVID vaccinations in the..