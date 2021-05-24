Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to name next Governor-General as Dame Patsy Reddy ends term

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to name next Governor-General as Dame Patsy Reddy ends term

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will shortly announce New Zealand's next Governor-General. The successful candidate will join Ardern at her weekly post-Cabinet media conference at 3pm this afternoon. The new Governor-General will...

Full Article