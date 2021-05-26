Whether you admire or loathe Dominic Cummings, think he's credible or dishonorable, his testimony on Wednesday was remarkable.Full Article
Dominic Cummings' excoriation of the prime minister and his top team was jaw-dropping
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK PM 'considered COVID injection in early 2020'
Reuters - Politics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare..
-
Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over Covid failures
Digital Journal
-
Boris Johnson Wanted to Be Injected With the Coronavirus on Live TV to Show it Wasn’t a Big Deal: Top Aide
Mediaite
-
Ex-Johnson aide says UK government failed public over COVID
SeattlePI.com
-
Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s ‘brain,’ prepares to dish on the prime minister
Washington Post
More coverage
Daily politics briefing: April 25
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 25 as a senior minister said Boris Johnson did pay for the refurbishment of his..
Daily politics briefing: April 24
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Cummings lashes out at Johnson over leak allegations
PA - Press Association STUDIO
-
Dominic Cummings: Johnson ally turned bomb-throwing foe
Digital Journal
-
Ex-aide set to rip into UK's Johnson at hearing
Digital Journal