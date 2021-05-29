Biden calls Texas voting bill ‘wrong and un-American’
Published
President Biden called a new Texas voting overhaul finalized by state Republicans an “assault on democracy.”Full Article
Published
President Biden called a new Texas voting overhaul finalized by state Republicans an “assault on democracy.”Full Article
Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday that called for the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the..
At the risk of being the skunk at the picnic, I feel compelled to warn you that if we forget and move on from the tragedies of this..