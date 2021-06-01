The full lifting of restrictions in England should be delayed by a month beyond 21 June due to the impact of the Indian variant of coronavirus, a leading scientist advising the government has told Sky News.Full Article
Delay 21 June reopening by a month until schools break up, government warned
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Latest: Afghanistan closes schools in Kabul, provinces
SeattlePI.com
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's Health Ministry announced the shutdown of all public and private universities and schools in..