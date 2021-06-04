The UK's medicines regulator has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.Full Article
UK medicines regulator approves Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in 12 to 15-year-olds
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.The Medicines and Healthcare products..
Pfizer vaccine approved for 12 - 15-year-olds
Sky News UK Studios
Pfizer vaccine approved for use in 12 to 15-year-olds
Express and Star
More coverage
U.K. Approves Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson
Newsy
Watch VideoLONDON — British government regulators on Friday authorized another coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.K. amid..