Biden Pentagon, State Department at odds over pride flag
Published
The Defense Department will not allow the Pride flag to be flown at military bases, unlike the State Department, spokesperson John Kirby said Friday.Full Article
Published
The Defense Department will not allow the Pride flag to be flown at military bases, unlike the State Department, spokesperson John Kirby said Friday.Full Article
The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See announced on Tuesday, June 1, that it was displaying the rainbow LGBT “Pride” flag for the..