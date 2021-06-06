South Islanders have been well-represented in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list. The Herald has highlighted some of those recognised. To be a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Grahame Charles Sydney...Full Article
Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: The South Island's great and the good recognised
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bake Off’s Prue Leith made a dame
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.The South African-born..
PA - Press Association STUDIO