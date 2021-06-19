United States Presidnet Joe Biden is currently under fire from the Catholic Church who have drafted a document that would ban politicians from receiving communion if they supported abortion rights. The Democratic leader said the issue was a private matter and would not happen.Full Article
Catholic Church vs Biden: Democrat Won’t Get Communion for Supporting Abortion Rights
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'A private matter': Biden on US Catholic bishops' potential rebuke
Bleacher Report AOL
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has proceeded with a plan that would deny communion to public figures who support..
Biden's abortion views may be scolded by U.S. bishops
Reuters - Politics
More coverage
US Catholic Bishops OK Steps Toward Possible Rebuke of Biden
VOA News
Bishops approve drafting of 'teaching document' that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians for receiving Communion..
-
Pro-abortion Catholic Democrats: Don’t deny us the Eucharist
CNA
-
US Catholic bishops move toward rebuke of Biden
USATODAY.com
-
Biden doubts bishops will try to prevent officials backing abortion rights policies from receiving communion
Upworthy
-
Bishops Debate Whether Politicians Who Support Abortion Rights Can Receive Communion
NPR