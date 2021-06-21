MPs and peers have warned the government that a controversial Bill which places curbs on demonstrations will restrict peaceful protest in a way that is inconsistent with human rights.Full Article
Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill: MPs and peers criticise protest curbs
