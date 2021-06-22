Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be the next leader of the DUP - the party's third in the space of two months.Full Article
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be new DUP leader - the party's third in space of two months
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Edwin Poots officially ratified as new leader of Democratic Unionist Party
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Edwin Poots has been officially ratified as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.The Stormont Agriculture Minister..
New DUP leader Edwin Poots vows to make party ‘authentic voice’ of unionism
PA - Press Association STUDIO