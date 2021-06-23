House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed plans to create a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol siege that resulted in the deaths of multiple people. The official's comments came after President Joe Biden previously said he did not want a presidential commission to review the attack.Full Article
Pelosi Proposes House-Led Commission to Investigate January 6 Capitol Siege
