A judge ruled that Rudy Giuliani gave misleading information about the 2020 elections while working as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump. It resulted in the suspension of his law license in New York.Full Article
Rudy Giuliani's New York Law License Suspended Over False 2020 Election Claims
The former New York City mayor can no longer practice law in the state.
