Giuliani's law license in DC suspended
Published
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. law license Wednesday pending the disposition of his New York suspension.Full Article
After temporarily losing his license in New York, Rudy Giuliani's law license has been suspended in Washington, D.C.
The former New York City mayor can no longer practice law in the state.