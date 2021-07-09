6 Months After The Insurrection, The Remaining Capitol Fencing Comes Down
Published
Although the last of the temporary fencing will be removed in the next few days, the Capitol itself will remain closed to most members of the public.Full Article
Published
Although the last of the temporary fencing will be removed in the next few days, the Capitol itself will remain closed to most members of the public.Full Article
More than six months after the deadly US Capitol insurrection, authorities on Friday began the process of dismantling fencing and..