Italy Wins Euro 2020, Beats England in Penalty Shootout
Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday; the match finished 1-1 after extra time.Full Article
Gareth Southgate said he is to blame for England's penalty failure in the Euro 2020 final rather than the three players who missed..
Roy Keane believes Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling should have stepped up to take a penalty for England in their Euro 2020 final..