McCarthy Names 5 Republicans to Jan. 6 Committee
Published
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday named five Republicans to the select committee set to investigate the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports.Full Article
Published
The list of five Republicans includes three lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results after the attack.
CNN’s Jim Acosta talks to Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6..
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to a select committee to investigate the Jan.6 attack.