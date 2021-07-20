Russia's military revealed it had successfully conducted a test launch for its new hypersonic missile capable of flying multiple times the speed of sound. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously touted the weapons and threatened to use them against invading U.S. ships.Full Article
Russia Announces Succesful Launch of New Hypersonic Missile Amid Rising Tensions With US
