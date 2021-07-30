Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push
The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push.Full Article
Duffy, currently on the injured list, could help the Dodgers as a starter or reliever