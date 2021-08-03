The Government was warned its efforts to tackle New Zealand's housing affordability issues could be hampered by wood shortages. The issue has become so significant, Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams is considering...Full Article
House building crisis: Government could limit timber exports to ensure local supply
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Biden Looks To Techno-Alliances To Chip In On Semiconductors – Analysis
By Tian He*
The Biden administration has proposed an ambitious plan to build an alliance of techno-democracies to..
Eurasia Review
Next Generation EU: Germany Focuses Its Climate Policy On Hydrogen And Sustainable Mobility – Analysis
This paper discusses the key green transition elements in Germany’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), that amount to 42.7% of..
Eurasia Review