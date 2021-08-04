Shontel Brown Edges Nina Turner In Ohio Democratic U.S. House Primary
Published
Brown's victory in the Cleveland area primary marks a victory for more moderate Democrats in the closely watched contest.Full Article
Published
Brown's victory in the Cleveland area primary marks a victory for more moderate Democrats in the closely watched contest.Full Article
A number of Democratic establishment figures, including the JDCA, DMFI and members of the Congressional Black Caucus campaigned for..
Democrats Nina Turner and Shontel Brown will go head-to-head in the special election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District to..