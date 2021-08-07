Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman joining Jan. 6 committee as adviser
Published
Former Republican Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman has been tapped to serve as an adviser on the House committee examing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Full Article
Published
Former Republican Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman has been tapped to serve as an adviser on the House committee examing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Full Article
Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman has joined the staff of the January 6th select committee.