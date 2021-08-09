Melissa DeRosa, Top Aide To Gov. Cuomo, Resigns From Role
DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, quit her post a week after a state attorney general report found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.Full Article
CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the sexual harassment investigation.
Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), is resigning, according to a report by CNN. DeRosa had served as..