Parliament will be recalled next week over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Downing Street sources have told Sky News.Full Article
Parliament to be recalled next week over deteriorating Afghanistan situation
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
U.S. troops to aid evacuation in Afghanistan
Reuters - Politics
The United States and Britain said on Thursday they would send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to protect and help evacuate..
Iraq In Turmoil – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Long Way Home’: Should India Be More Prudent On Overseas Investments?
Eurasia Review
The year 2021 has seen a rapid change of scenario in India's neighborhood with situations in Afghanistan and Myanmar getting more..