US President Joe Biden says he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan and that the government's collapse was quicker than anticipated.Speaking about the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, Biden...Full Article
US President Joe Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
New Zealand Herald
President Biden Says He Stands 'Squarely' Behind Decision To Withdraw U.S. Forces From Afghanistan
CBS 2 Chicago
The president's statement came after thousands of Afghans, desperate to escape the country as the Taliban has taken over again,..
'I do not regret my decision': Biden on US military withdrawal from Afghanistan
Bleacher Report AOL
Joe Biden blames Afghan leaders for Taliban takeover
Deutsche Welle
President Biden Speaks Publicly On Monday Since Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan
CBS 3 Philly
President Biden addressed the American public on the latest developments of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.