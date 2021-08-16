Biden ignores questions, resumes Camp David retreat after addressing Afghanistan catastrophe
Published
Biden did not take any questions after addressing the nation and plans to return to Camp DavidFull Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will address the nation on Monday about the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, after the planned..
By Jeff Seldin
U.S. officials watching armed Taliban fighters move into the Afghan capital of Kabul say American..
Republican members of Congress criticized President Biden on Sunday for spending at the Camp David presidential retreat instead of..