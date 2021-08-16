Lindsey Graham slams Biden Afghanistan speech: 'No one to blame but himself'
Senator Lindsey Graham took aim at President Joe Biden's speech, insisting Biden take more responsibility for failures in AfghanistanFull Article
By Sayed Salahuddin
At least seven people died amid scenes of mayhem at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of..
President Joe Biden's unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan was a failure "trifecta from hell," according to Sen. Lindsey..