Biden Says US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan Until Evacuations are Completed

United States President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops in Afghanistan will not completely withdraw until every American is evacuated from the country. The decision comes amid rising chaos and panic as the Taliban takes control of the government.Full Article
