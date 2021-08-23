Capitol Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Rioter Ashli Babbitt Will Not Be Disciplined
Published
The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 has been cleared of wrongdoing, the department announced on Monday.Full Article
Published
The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 has been cleared of wrongdoing, the department announced on Monday.Full Article
A Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a San Diego woman as she tried to climb through a door in the U.S. Capitol on January 6..
Watch VideoU.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against..