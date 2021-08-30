Rand Paul Claims 'Hatred For Trump' Hinders Ivermectin Research
Published
After people began purchasing doses meant for horses in order to self-medicate for the coronavirus, the FDA warned against using the drug.Full Article
Published
After people began purchasing doses meant for horses in order to self-medicate for the coronavirus, the FDA warned against using the drug.Full Article
Senator Rand Paul says it’s researchers’ hatred for President Trump that’s preventing the study
of livestock drug..