Supreme Court Allows Extreme Texas Abortion Ban To Go Into Effect
Published
S.B. 8 offers private citizens a $10,000 bounty if they successfully sue anyone “aiding or abetting” abortion-seeking patients in Texas.Full Article
Published
S.B. 8 offers private citizens a $10,000 bounty if they successfully sue anyone “aiding or abetting” abortion-seeking patients in Texas.Full Article
A Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy has taken effect after the US Supreme Court did not act on an emergency..
The court did not act on an emergency petition.