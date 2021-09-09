Trump deplores removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
Published
Former President Donald Trump condemned the removal of a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump condemned the removal of a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.Full Article
The Lee monument was lifted by a crane before it was sawed in half and taken into storage.
Crowds gathered Wednesday morning to watch the long-awaited removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.