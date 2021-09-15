The No's have it - Gov. Gavin Newsom survives in California recall election
Published
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California survives a recall election, as the AP projects that a majority of Golden State voters cast 'no' ballots.Full Article
Published
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California survives a recall election, as the AP projects that a majority of Golden State voters cast 'no' ballots.Full Article
California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses his supporters after surviving the GOP-backed recall effort. CNN projected that the governor..