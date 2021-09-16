Boris Johnson will gather his cabinet later for the first meeting of his top team since the prime minister's reshuffle.Full Article
Boris Johnson to hold first meeting of new cabinet after reshuffle
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Reshuffle: Boris Johnson's new Cabinet meets for first time
BBC News
The PM gives his new line-up of ministers a "half-time pep talk", after this week's reshuffle.
-
Reshuffle: Boris Johnson's new cabinet meets for first time
BBC News
-
Boris Johnson to chair first meeting of new-look Cabinet
Belfast Telegraph
-
China Envoy Banned from Visiting Britain’s House of Commons
VOA News
-
British PM Continues Shake-up of Cabinet with Reassignment of Junior Ministers
VOA News
Advertisement
More coverage
Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden gets new Cabinet role in Boris Johnson's reshuffle
Hertfordshire Mercury
Mr Dowden is no longer the Culture Secretary - instead he becomes a Minister without Portfolio
Who is Liz Truss, Britain's new Foreign Secretary?
Wales Online