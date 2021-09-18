Boris Johnson has been accused of having a "more casual" approach to Britain's national security in a highly critical report by MPs which claims the government is unable to cope with more than one major crisis at a time.Full Article
Boris Johnson accused of having a 'casual' approach to Britain's national security
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson 'too casual' on national security, says Joint Committee
Hull Daily Mail
In a highly critical report, the committee said the lack of preparation for the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan..