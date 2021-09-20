Public School 79 In East Harlem To Remain Closed Due To COVID-19 Cluster; Remote Learning In Place Until Sept. 28

CBS 2

One week into the school year and New York City is closing its first school due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

