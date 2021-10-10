Father of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program Abdul Qadeer Khan Dies, State-Run TV Says
Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb, has died at 85, state-run broadcaster PTV reported Sunday. The Pakistani atomic scientist, hailed as a national hero for making his country the world’s first Islamic nuclear power but regarded by the West as a dangerous renegade responsible for smuggling technology to rogue states, died after being transferred to hospital with lung problems, PTV said.Full Article