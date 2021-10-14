Jan. 6 panel moves forward with criminal contempt charge against Steve Bannon
Published
As expected, Bannon was a no-show for his deposition with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
Published
As expected, Bannon was a no-show for his deposition with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is to vote next week to recommend a criminal contempt of Congress charge..
The House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department..